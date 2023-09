ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old woman was was last seen July 7. Nicole Cuatt was last seen in the city of Rochester. She is not believed to be in danger but she has not been heard from since July.

Deputies say Cuatt is 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies do not have a recent picture of Cuatt. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.