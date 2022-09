ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday on Fairport Road near East Rochester Elementary School. Deputies say Lucy “Max” Cooney has pink and green hair and has hazel eyes.

Cooney stands 5’6″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black “Nightmare Before Christmas” pajamas and white crocs.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.