MCSO searching for missing Pittsford teen

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in its search for a 15-year-old girl from Pittsford. The family of Paris Beckford said she was last seen Saturday when she left in an unknown vehicle.

Beckford is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown, curly hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatshirt, shorts and a necklace with “Paris” on it.

Broadcasts were made to all local law enforcement agencies for this missing female. If anyone sees Beckford, they are asked to call 911.