MCSO searching for missing man in mental health crisis

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is in a mental health crisis.

They say Mark Lee Galloway, 39, of Henrietta, is diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication. Galloway is white, 5’10”, and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and pajama pants, driving a blue 2005 Chevy Colorado with the license plate number JGF2655.

MCSO has not yet provided a photo of Galloway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.