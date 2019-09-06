MCSO searching for Lima man who disappeared from Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Joel Stephany, 27, of Lima, was last seen on August 27 in the area of North Clinton Avenue in the City of Rochester. He was reported missing two days later.

Stephany is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, 190 lbs., with long brown hair. He has a roman numeral tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing green pants and a blue flannel shirt.

Anyone with information on this man’s disappearance is asked to call 911.