MCSO searching for missing elderly Honeoye Falls couple

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two elderly missing vulnerable adults.

They say George Walike, 90, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen travelling with his wife, Marjorie, 89, at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning on State Route 12 in the Hamlet of Alder Creek in Oneida County.

George was driving a 2010 tan Buick Lucerne with New York registration CHE-4704.

George is 5’7″, 200 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Marjorie is 5’8″, 175 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information or who might have seen the couple is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 737-0557.