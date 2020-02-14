1  of  3
Closings
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Mon. Cty. Senior Ctr. Nutrition Pgms. Town of Irondequoit

MCSO searching for missing 93-year-old man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say has been missing since around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

93-year-old Hilton L. Hayward was last seen driving from Honeoye Falls towards the Henrietta area. He was driving alone in a maroon 2006 Buick Lucerne. The gold NYS license plate number is FHR5943.

Gold replica of Hayward’s car.

Hayward is 5’6, 120 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black puffy coat and black hat. He has a bandage on his left arm.

Officals say Hayward is not a threat to himself or anyone else. If you have any information on Hayward’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss