MCSO searching for missing 93-year-old man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say has been missing since around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

93-year-old Hilton L. Hayward was last seen driving from Honeoye Falls towards the Henrietta area. He was driving alone in a maroon 2006 Buick Lucerne. The gold NYS license plate number is FHR5943.

Gold replica of Hayward’s car.

Hayward is 5’6, 120 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black puffy coat and black hat. He has a bandage on his left arm.

Officals say Hayward is not a threat to himself or anyone else. If you have any information on Hayward’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911.