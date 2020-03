PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

74-year-old James Donsbach was last seen by his wife around 8 p.m. on Sunday at their Pittsford home.

Donbach is 6 foot, 4 inches and 170 pounds. He is wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.