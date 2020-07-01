MCSO releases updated statement after car ‘brushed up’ against protester at Hilton BLM ROC protest

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issues a statement on Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Hilton in June.

About 75 to 100 people gathered in Hilton on Saturday morning for a Black Lives Matter protest and according to the MCSO, a protester was “brushed up” by a car.

“After a brief pause at the Village Offices, the group marched down West Ave to the intersection of East Ave / South Ave where they remained in the middle of the intersection while speeches were made. During the gathering, one of the protesters was “brushed up” against by a passing motorist while the protester was blocking traffic. The protester was not injured.

“The operator of the vehicle was cooperative with deputies. This incident was not intentional against the protester, but rather confusion on the part of the driver who was alarmed by the protesters in the street. No charges will be filed.”

However, Hilton Black Lives Matter ROC called for a more explanation. The group said the statement that the car only brushed up against the protestor, leaving that person unharmed, is inaccurate.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not only failed to retract the misleading statements and set the public record straight, but the department then used those erroneous predeterminations to prejudice a 40-hour ‘investigation’ which rationalized the initial unfounded claims,” The group said in a statement.

On Tuesday, MSCO released this updated statement:

“An ambulance was called for the pedestrian and she stated that she was ok and not injured. The vehicle was located and there was no damage to the vehicle. Because the pedestrian stated that she was not injured and there was no damage to the vehicle there was no accident report to be taken.

Thanks to all of the tips from the community and the continued investigation, MCSO changed the incident to an accident report. The investigation revealed that the driver did enter the intersection while protesters were in the intersection but not all lanes of traffic were blocked. The pedestrian along with others, ran in front of the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop. The vehicle was traveling approximately 3-5 mph at the time of the accident according to numerous witness accounts. The vehicle did strike the pedestrian on the driver’s side front bumper and the pedestrian did roll off the car and was able to stay on her feet. Video shows the pedestrian stating that she was okay. The pedestrian later sought medical attention and stated she was injured during the accident. The motor vehicle accident report lists both the driver and the pedestrian as having contributed to the accident. No tickets were issued due to culpability from both the driver and pedestrian and no malicious intent from either party.

We continue to support individuals’ right to protest and encourage organizers to reach out to us so we can work together to ensure the safety of the community and the protestors.

In its statement, Hilton BLM ROC called on the MCSO to issue a citation to the driver of the vehicle for “not only striking the pedestrian, but also for fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failing to report the collision.”

According to the MCSO, no citations have been issued.