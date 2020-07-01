1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

MCSO releases updated statement after car ‘brushed up’ against protester at Hilton BLM ROC protest

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issues a statement on Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Hilton in June.

About 75 to 100 people gathered in Hilton on Saturday morning for a Black Lives Matter protest and according to the MCSO, a protester was “brushed up” by a car.

“After a brief pause at the Village Offices, the group marched down West Ave to the intersection of East Ave / South Ave where they remained in the middle of the intersection while speeches were made. During the gathering, one of the protesters was “brushed up” against by a passing motorist while the protester was blocking traffic. The protester was not injured.  

“The operator of the vehicle was cooperative with deputies. This incident was not intentional against the protester, but rather confusion on the part of the driver who was alarmed by the protesters in the street. No charges will be filed.”

However, Hilton Black Lives Matter ROC called for a more explanation. The group said the statement that the car only brushed up against the protestor, leaving that person unharmed, is inaccurate.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not only failed to retract the misleading statements and set the public record straight, but the department then used those erroneous predeterminations to prejudice a 40-hour ‘investigation’ which rationalized the initial unfounded claims,” The group said in a statement.

On Tuesday, MSCO released this updated statement:

An ambulance was called for the pedestrian and she stated that she was ok and not injured. The vehicle was located and there was no damage to the vehicle. Because the pedestrian stated that she was not injured and there was no damage to the vehicle there was no accident report to be taken. 

Thanks to all of the tips from the community and the continued investigation, MCSO changed the incident to an accident report.  The investigation revealed that the driver did enter the intersection while protesters were in the intersection but not all lanes of traffic were blocked.  The pedestrian along with others, ran in front of the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop.  The vehicle was traveling approximately 3-5 mph at the time of the accident according to numerous witness accounts.  The vehicle did strike the pedestrian on the driver’s side front bumper and the pedestrian did roll off the car and was able to stay on her feet. Video shows the pedestrian stating that she was okay.  The pedestrian later sought medical attention and stated she was injured during the accident. The motor vehicle accident report lists both the driver and the pedestrian as having contributed to the accident. No tickets were issued due to culpability from both the driver and pedestrian and no malicious intent from either party.

We continue to support individuals’ right to protest and encourage organizers to reach out to us so we can work together to ensure the safety of the community and the protestors.

In its statement, Hilton BLM ROC called on the MCSO to issue a citation to the driver of the vehicle for “not only striking the pedestrian, but also for fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failing to report the collision.”

According to the MCSO, no citations have been issued.

