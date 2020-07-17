MCSO releases updated statement regarding protester who was ‘brushed up’ by a car in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated statement regarding the investigation into a an incident in which a protester was hit by a car on June 13 in Hilton.

A pedestrian was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Hilton when MCSO says she was ‘brushed up” by a car. MCSO said they launched an extensive investigation into the incident.

This came after Hilton Black Lives Matter ROC called for a more in depth explanation. The group said the statement that the car only brushed up against the protestor, leaving that person unharmed, is inaccurate.

In the updated statement released Thursday, MCSO states that the pedestrian refused medical treatment, saying she was okay. The vehicle was then located with no damage. Because the pedestrian said she was okay and there was no damage to the car, an accident report was not filed. The investigation was instead documented on an incident report.

MSCO gathered further information including video footage to aid in the investigation. When they talked to the pedestrian a few days after the incident she reported pain and discomfort and sought medical treatment.

After this MCSO switched the incident report to an MVA.

They say the investigation, aided with tips and video, revealed that the driver entered the intersection while protesters were occupying parts of it. The pedestrian then moved in front of the vehicle to get it to stop. Multiple witnesses say the vehicle was only going between three and five mph.

The pedestrian was struck by the front right bumper and maintained her balance, then video showed her stating that she was okay.

The MVA report lists both the pedestrian and the driver to have contributed to the accident. Therefore, no tickets were issued.