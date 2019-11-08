MCSO releases latest Opioid overdose numbers

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the Opioid overdose numbers in Monroe County up until October 2019.

In October alone there were 77 total overdoses, 68 non-fatal and nine fatal.

From January 2019 to October 2019 there were 720 total overdoses, 613 of which were non-fatal and 107 fatal.

The sheriff’s office tweeted some demographics of the Opioid epidemic in Monroe County along with Monroe County Task Force’s pin maps to represent where each overdose had occurred.