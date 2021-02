This afternoon everyone will be sitting at highs around 30 as bright sunshine warms things up a bit. You'll want to grab the sunglasses heading out the door as both the bright sun, and especially the reflective nature of a fresh snow pack can make things appear even brighter to hurt your eyes. If you haven't brushed off your car already from the day before, you may still need the snow brush.

It will be a great day for the ski resorts as well as any other winter activities with a fresh snow pack across the region, and besides a few stray lake flakes early, the rest of the day is quiet.