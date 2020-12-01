MCSO received grant from terrorism prevention program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a grant for over $160,000 to be used for its Rochester Threat Advisory Committee.

The grant — awarded under the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) program — is part of a collaboration between the sheriff’s office and the Federal Department of Homeland Security. The money will be used to expand the advisory committee which is focused on addressing threat management.

It will also help support similar teams in Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse.

“The fact that we can increase what we’re doing here in Monroe County with this grant, and work with the Department of Homeland Security — bring this idea to Erie County, Onadonga County, and Albany County — is very exciting for us in Monroe County to share our lessons learned in what we’ve done,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is one out of only 29 agencies in the entire U.S. that was awarded this funding.