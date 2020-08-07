MCSO: Less people overdosing on heroin in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office the number of heroin overdoses is down significantly from last year, even after numbers spiked at the beginning of the pandemic.

The MCSO Heroin Task Force released numbers of reported opioid overdoses last month, saying the county is on a good path.

At beginning of the pandemic, the MCSO says overdoses spiked with more cases in March this year and in April and May compared to last year.

They’re reporting 49 non-fatal overdoses and seven deaths this July, which is down from 110 opioid overdoses and 17 deaths last July.

“Once we hit the pandemic the numbers were climbing pretty good, but we’ve seen it level right out so we’re going in the right direction,” said Deputy Michael Favatq.

“I have the information of who overdosed and I have the ability to go right to their house, knock on their door, or figure out a way to track them down and find out where they are and get them to where they need to be and that’s in front of the professionals that can actually give them help,” Favata said.