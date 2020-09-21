Prude Death Investigation

MCSO investigating serious crash on Scottsville-Chili Road

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-car accident on Scottsville Chili Road in Chili.

Officials say it was a head on collision that left two people, one from each vehicle, with possible life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Scottsville Chili Road is currently shut down between Route 252 and Old Scottsville-Chili Road.

Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

