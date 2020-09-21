MCSO investigating serious crash on Scottsville-Chili Road

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-car accident on Scottsville Chili Road in Chili.

Officials say it was a head on collision that left two people, one from each vehicle, with possible life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Scottsville Chili Road is currently shut down between Route 252 and Old Scottsville-Chili Road.

Here’s what an official told us about the crash here on Scottsville-Chili Rd:



-Two car, head-on collision, happened just before 5:15

-One person in each vehicle, injuries possibly life-threatening, each sent to hospital

-Road will likely be closed another few hours@News_8 pic.twitter.com/YeQDA2nDRz — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 21, 2020

Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.