CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Chili on Bellaqua Estates Drive involving a rescue attempt from a ravine. Deputies and partnering First Responders are also on scene.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we kindly ask that you avoid the immediate area at this time,” the MCSO said.

Few details have been made available. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn further information.