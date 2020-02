HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman is dead after a crash in Wheatland Wednesday morning.

At River Rd In the town of Wheatland MCSO is investigating a crash. We just got on scene and we’re seeing a yellow bag being take out in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/7nKvExgDn8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) February 26, 2020

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on East River Road and upon arrival found an elderly woman was struck.

East River Road remains closed to traffic from Route 251 to Main Street.

Details are limited at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.