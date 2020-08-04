Man who drowned in Irondequoit Bay Sunday identified by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man who drowned in Irondequoit Bay on Sunday.

Officials say the body of 49-year-old Santo Baez, of Rochester, was recovered around 8 p.m. Sunday. 

According to the Webster Police Department, on Sunday afternoon officers were called to Glenwood Drive for the report of people on a boat yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers learned of the missing boater.

United States Coast Guard confirmed Baez was swimming with three other family members. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the four individuals were swimming off of an anchored pontoon.

