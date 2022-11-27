The crash happened at the intersection of Rush Lima Road and Phelps Road on November 27, 2022. (Justin Cannon / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is dead and a road temporarily closed following a serious accident in the Town of Rush early Sunday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Police said that the driver had been traveling east on Rush Lima Road, and another car was traveling west. One of the cars veered over the double yellow line, police said, and struck the other car, but authorities have not determined which car is responsible.

The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.

The identity of the driver traveling eastbound has not yet been released. Rush-Lima Road between Phelps and Scofield Road will continue to be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

