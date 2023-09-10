ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Post Hill Drive in Henrietta late Saturday evening.

Deputies described Sidlee Moose as short, bi-racial, and they say she has short, curly black hair and has red dye in the front of her hair.

Moose was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray writing on it, black shorts and she was carrying a black string Nike backpack.

Those with further information or who may have seen the teen are asked to call 911.