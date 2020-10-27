MCSO asks for the public’s help in redefining policing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to change the way policing is done in Monroe County.

MCSO announced Monday that it’s partnering with Roberts Wesleyan college to launch a community engagement survey.

“We’re asking our officers, our deputies, we’re asking them to be subject-matter experts in many areas and we just can’t. We are not subject matter experts in mental health,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.

The criminal justice department at Roberts Wesleyan has been examining police reform from an academic perspective, studying mental health, psychology and law enforcement.

“When we joined forces with the Sheriff’s Office, our goal was to provide them analytical and research support to help them sustain a strategic initiative that could be sustainable moving forward,” said Professor Glen Grana.



Law enforcement officials say the survey is meant to solicit input from people living in Monroe County to foster trust, fairness, and legitimacy when it comes to policing.



The survey is available through November 1 and can be found here.