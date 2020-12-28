MCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing man in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man in Perinton, and are calling on area residents to keep an eye out. They’re searching the area of Macedon Center Road and Perinton Parkway.

Ian Campbell, a 5’5″ white male who is 210 lbs., is missing from a group home. MCSO is searching the area of Macedon Center Road and Perinton Parkway. They say Ian has a diminished mental capacity, and has been missing since about 7:20 Sunday evening. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

They say in the past he has been found on back porches, decks or vehicles. They ask anyone in the community to please check these areas, and call 911 if they see Ian.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.