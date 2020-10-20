Prude Death Investigation

MCSO ask for help searching for missing teen

(Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Bilana Briggs was last seen at her foster home in Chili on Sunday around 8:45 p.m. Briggs is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds.

“Briggs left the location voluntarily and is considered to be a run away, but it is unknown at this time if she left in a vehicle or on foot.” According to the MCSO, Briggs was suspected to be in the 500 block of Scio Street in Rochester. She has also been known to frequent North Street and North Park Drive, both in Rochester.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

