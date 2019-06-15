McQuaid Jesuit High School hosts Relay for Life

The annual Relay for Life of Greater Rochester kicked off on Saturday at McQuaid Jesuit High School to help beat cancer.

One of those who walked on Saturday was young mother and metastatic thyroid cancer survivor Melissa Sciortino.

“My cancer diagnosis started in 2014, while I was eight months pregnant,” Sciortino said. “I look forward to walking in the survivor lap to remind my cancer that I am the boss. The cancer may be physically inside my body, but I control my mentality that I will live positively while having metastatic thyroid cancer.”

The American Cancer Society (ACS) provides resources to activists to raise awareness and come up with game-changing approaches to address the cancer burden for everyone affected.

Relay for Life was founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington. Millions participate in Relay for Life across the United States to honor those affected by cancer.

“I wish I could say there was just one person for whom I relay for, but unfortunately I know too many people who have been affected by cancer,” Relay for Life of Greater Rochester event chair Gary Norselli said. “Volunteering to help plan Relay for Life is my way of contributing to make a difference not just in the fight against cancer, but in the lives of everyone in our community who has been impacted by this terrible disease.”

To donate or to sign up for future Relays for Life of Greater Rochester click here.