McCann’s Local Meats’ 24/7 meat vending machine featured on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo to issue executive order on police reform, no state funding if departments don’t comply
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

McCann’s Local Meats’ 24/7 meat vending machine featured on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local butcher shop got creative for safe service during the pandemic with a 24/7 meat vending machine.

McCann’s Local Meats in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood has a refrigerated machine is fitted with a carousel of choice cuts of beef and other specialty selections from the shop.

MORE | McCann’s Local Meats back open for business with pandemic-friendly meat vending machine

Owner Kevin McCann says it’s a great way to make his products available and keep his business moooooooving.

“It’s a refrigerator, right? And because it’s a refrigerator, I can do what I want, so why not do what we do and put meat in it?” McCann told News 8 on June 1. “So much of what we do here revolves around the customer experience and we didn’t want to sacrifice that experience.”

McCann’s creative idea was featured on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“In order to offer no-contact service to his customers, a butcher in Rochester, New York has installed a ’24-hour Meat Machine.’ By the way, ’24-hour Meat Machine’ is also my stripper name,” Colbert joked. “I’m not proud of it, but I was young and needed the meat.”

For those who don’t know this local butcher, he takes his job with a knife very seriously.

He was scheduled to join butchers from across the country to compete against teams from other countries in the World Butchers’ Challenge, but the event has since been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Late last year he sat down with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak for a wide ranging discussion about the competition, Rochester’s changing culinary scene, and more.

MORE | Adam Interviews Kevin McCann

Video courtesy SONY Television. Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday through Friday at 11:30 p.m. on News 8 WROC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss