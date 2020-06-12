McCann’s Local Meats’ 24/7 meat vending machine featured on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local butcher shop got creative for safe service during the pandemic with a 24/7 meat vending machine.

McCann’s Local Meats in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood has a refrigerated machine is fitted with a carousel of choice cuts of beef and other specialty selections from the shop.

Owner Kevin McCann says it’s a great way to make his products available and keep his business moooooooving.

“It’s a refrigerator, right? And because it’s a refrigerator, I can do what I want, so why not do what we do and put meat in it?” McCann told News 8 on June 1. “So much of what we do here revolves around the customer experience and we didn’t want to sacrifice that experience.”

McCann’s creative idea was featured on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“In order to offer no-contact service to his customers, a butcher in Rochester, New York has installed a ’24-hour Meat Machine.’ By the way, ’24-hour Meat Machine’ is also my stripper name,” Colbert joked. “I’m not proud of it, but I was young and needed the meat.”

For those who don’t know this local butcher, he takes his job with a knife very seriously.

He was scheduled to join butchers from across the country to compete against teams from other countries in the World Butchers’ Challenge, but the event has since been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Late last year he sat down with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak for a wide ranging discussion about the competition, Rochester’s changing culinary scene, and more.

