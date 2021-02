HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring sports are retuning for Monroe Community College.

Athletes competing in baseball, lacrosse, softball and other sports will get the chance to play together again. The season will also include men’s and women’s soccer whose games were postponed in the fall due to the pandemic.

The college must follow sport specific guidelines and protocols developing by SUNY.

MCC’s spring sports season starts on March 20 and will end in May.