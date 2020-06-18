MCC study reveals key workforce trends

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are getting insight into the workforce of the future after a new study from Monroe Community College.

The study, entitled “Future of the Technician Workforce Study,” was performed by MCC’s Economic and Workforce Development Center. Dr. Todd Oldham, Vice President at MCC, discussed the study and impact Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The study examines current and emerging digital industrial technologies and their potential impact in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region over the next decade. The results are derived from extensive input from over 100 industry professionals from 80 organizations representing four sectors across the Finger Lakes region: manufacturing and automation, information technology, health care, and human resources and professional services.

Dr. Oldham called the study validating in terms of the direction educators must go to properly prepare the future workforce. He said there is a clear push toward the need for IT and smart technology skills. The findings will help educators improve course offerings and programs to better serve the needs of students and local businesses.

To see the entire study and a 17-minute film “Careers of the Future” produced by MCC visit mccediws.com.