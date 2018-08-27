MCC students and staff aid with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A group of Monroe Community College students traded two weeks of their summer vacation for hammers and work gloves in Puerto Rico to help rebuild after Hurricane Maria struck nearly a year ago.They returned Saturday just in time for the start of the school year.

Ten students and a professor from MCC went to the town of Toa Baja, where Hurricane Maira entered the island.

The town faced flooding as high as nine feet in spots--90 percent of all the houses in the town were flooded.

“There was mildew growing in the bathroom and there was buckets set up around the home for leaks that were dripping through the ceiling and this was his living conditions,” said Kyle Navratil. “We walk up stairs and the entire second story was water logged and completely demolished it looked like it was outside it was uninhabitable.”

"It kind of makes you think, 'what's going on? Why isn't there more help here?' but you know that you are there for a good cause and that you are the helping hands." said Mahajri Hutchinson.

Navratil and Mahajri Hutchinson were two of the 10 students on the trip.

The group partnered with All Hands & Hearts.

They'd get up at 6:30 in the morning and not get back till 8 at night.



However Marisol Galarza-Ruiz, a professor at MCC that lead the group said they were able to complete three sites. For someone who is from Puerto Rico--this really hit home.

"The feeling and the emotion that you feel when one of those sites are complete, it incredible. I was able to do so much and I was able to help families to start again,” said Galarza-Ruiz.



This past April, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of the NY stands with Puerto Rico recovery and rebuilding initiative.

Approximately 500 SUNY and CUNY students were deployed this summer to help in the rebuild of the island.

