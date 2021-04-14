MCC looks to improve school experience for student veterans

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College is working to help veterans adapt to student life.

Of the estimated 1 million Americans who received military benefits to attend school in the last school year, many reported difficulty adjusting to college — that’s according to the Student Veterans of America.

Some of the challenges include competing work and fear that they won’t be welcomed, supported or valued in schools.

Wednesday, MCC is bringing together educators and community leaders to examine the best ways to improve student veteran experiences.

“This more than a thank you for your service on Veterans Day, this is about more than honoring the fallen on Memorial Day, colleges need sustained support they need training curriculum, they need a commitment,” Eric Wheeler from Veteran Services said, “to support these service members.”

This round table will run until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. More than 300 military veteran and active-duty students attend MCC.