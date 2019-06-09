MCC hosts Girls on the Run 5k 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester Hosts Bi-Annual 5K Event

More than 1,000 Girls on the Run participants crossed the 5K finish line as their families and supporters cheer them on at Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester's bi-annual, spring 5k at Monroe Community College in Rochester.

The event celebrates the accomplishment of a 10-week training program with girls in grades 3-8.

Over the course of the ten-week program, girls develop skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for fitness and health.

The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically prepared to complete a celebratory 5k.

To learn more about Girls on the Run click here.

