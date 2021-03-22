MCC founding trustee receives liberty medal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, New York State Senator Samra Brouk honored Dr. Alice Holloway Young with the highest honor — a Liberty Medal.

Dr. Young was a founding trustee of Monroe Community College and chair for 20 years. She started her career in the Rochester City School District, having a profound impact on education while being among the first African American teachers in the region. Friday, her work and dedication was honored.

“I, as well as so many of us, stand on the shoulders of the women that have come before us,” Sen. Samra Brouk said. “If not for the trailblazing and courageous acts of Dr. Young, I know for a fact I wouldn’t be standing with you today as the first Black woman state senator in Upstate New York.”

MCC established an internship program in her honor back in 1987 to support students from underrepresented.

“I want to say that this award does not belong to me,” Dr. Young said. “But I want to say my parents instilled in me the value of an education and the dignity of hard work. “