MCC, FLCC Receive Grants for Science Programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College have both received grants to get more students interested in studying science.

MCC received a grant for over $4 million for options and FLCC received a grant over $1 million for its biotechnology education department.

MCC is the nation’s only community college currently awarding associate degrees in precision optics, but the school does not yet produce enough graduates to meet the demand in the area.

The grant for MCC comes from the Office of Naval Research to support the Deep Ops program which looks to train more people in optics for the Department of Defense.

The grant for FLCC comes from the National Science Foundation and hopes to get more students interested in biotechnology education careers.