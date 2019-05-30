MCC Faculty approves vote of ‘no-confidence’ in board of trustees

The faculty at Monroe Community College has approved a vote of no confidence in the college’s board of trustees.

According to a news release, the members of the Faculty Association of MCC registered the vote on the grounds that college resources were mismanaged, there has been a lack of transparency and urgency regarding the financial enrollment crisis, negligence in overseeing the student experience, and contempt for faculty and staff.

The faculty association claims the board of trustees failed to take appropriate action in the oversight of MCC President Anne Kress following a vote of no confidence against her in December 2018. Instead, The faculty association says the board passed a statement of support for Kress before the results of the vote were presented. According to faculty, the board’s failure to act led to a fiscal crisis and an enrollment emergency.

In response to the vote in 2018, Kress said she believed it was merely a negotiating tactic in the ongoing contract negotiations between the college and union employees.

The faculty is now calling for an impartial and comprehensive review of the MCC Board of Trustees.

MCC Board Chair Dr. Barbara Lovenheim released this statement on Thursday: