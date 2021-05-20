Mayor Warren’s husband was previously arrested for armed robbery in 1997

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, was arrested on drug and weapons charges Wednesday, after state police executed a search warrant at his house.

The arrest brought new attention to another incident in Granison’s past.

In 1997, Granison drove the getaway for an armed robbery at The Source jewelry store in Greece. He was 17 years old at the time. Granison pleaded guilty and was put on probation.

Warren was asked about those charges when she was sworn into office in 2014. At the time, she called it “a stupid decision listening to peer pressure.”

#JUSTNOW Timothy Gransion walking out from jail, with a shirt over his head. He hopped into a car and drove off. Answered no questions from reporters. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/H5YJUwqInd — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 20, 2021

Warren distanced herself from Granison responding to his latest arrest Thursday, saying she and Granison signed a separation agreement “years ago.”

Granison is charged with Criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, class B felony; Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third degree, class B felony; and Criminal possession of a firearm, class E felony. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due back in court on June 21 at 10 a.m.