Mayor Warren’s husband Timothy Granison due in court Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband Timothy Granison, is due back in court on Monday.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Granison, along with five others, have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine.

According to paperwork, the complaint alleges Grandison did a drug deal with his daughter in the car and again while driving a car registered to his wife Mayor Warren.

Investigator Tom Walton and Senior Investigator Scott Shepard observed Timothy Granison leave 93 Woodman Park, Rochester, New York, operating his Toyota Sequoia, with his young daughter in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The surveillance team observed Dublin walk towards Granison’s vehicle at which point both Granison and Dublin entered the back seat of the vehicle, out of sight of the officers. Shortly thereafter, the surveillance team observed Dublin get out of Granison’s vehicle and walk back to 5 Birch Crescent while holding a bag. Granison drove away from the location a few moments later. Based on my training, experience and knowledge of this investigation, I believe Granison supplied Dublin with a quantity of narcotics on this date when they met up in front of 5 Birch Crescent.

Shortly thereafter, Granison was observed via surveillance as he arrived at 5 Birch Crescent in a black, 2013 Lincoln MKS bearing New York Registration JRE 6888. A records check revealed that this vehicle is registered to an individual with the initials L.W. at 93 Woodman Park, Rochester, New York. Timothy Granison is known to be married to L.W.

This is a developing story. News 8 will provide updates as they become available.



