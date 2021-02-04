Mayor Warren to present draft of police reform to Gov. Cuomo’s office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and other local officials will present the draft of the mandated police reform to the governor’s office on Thursday.

In the 2021 state agenda Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring communities to come up with a plan to reimagine policing. The agenda reads, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”

“Last year, exposed the tensions between the community and the police more starkly than ever before,” Cuomo said in his State of the State Address earlier this year. “This is a national crisis. Feelings are deep and complex; emotions run high on both sides.”

City Council Vice President Willie J. Lightfoot and Councilmember Miguel Melendez, representatives of the Police Accountability Board and other community partners were involved in the creation of the draft. The draft will be presented at 7 p.m.

