This morning was another bitter cold start with temperatures falling into the single digits under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will improve this afternoon as they rise into the 20s, but a small easterly wind will keep wind chills in the single digits as our cold weekend holds true.

All eyes are on a massive storm system that will turn into a nor'easter for the early part of the week. Heavy snow will fall through Ohio, Pennsylvania, the Appalachian Mountains, through New Jersey and up into the Northeast. For Western New York, the storm system's northern edge grazes the region and brings nothing but a light snow across the Southern Tier and a touch across the Finger Lakes late Sunday into Monday.