Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to be arraigned Monday at Hall of Justice, facing two felonies

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Lovely Warren addresses the media during a news conference in Rochester, N.Y. Warren was indicted Friday, Oct. 2 on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley also announced charges against Warren’s campaign treasurer, Albert Jones Jr., and the treasurer of her political action committee, Rosalind Brooks-Harris. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 4 p.m. inside the Hall of Justice.

Warren was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for campaign finance violations. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the mayor is facing two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

The district attorney said a conviction of a non-violent class E felony could result in a variety of sentences. She said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but there could also be probation, split sentences, or restitution in this case.

Doorley said Mayor Warren, along with two others — Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris — are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in front of a Cayuga County Court Judge. Jones Jr. and Brooks-Harris face the came charges as Warren. Brooks-Harris is currently the City of Rochester Finance Director.

Mayor Warren has been the focus of a New York State Board of Elections investigation into allegations of financial interactions between a political action committee that supported Warren’s re-election bid for mayor and her campaign committee.

According to 2017 expenditures of Warren’s political action committee, Warren for a Stronger Rochester PAC, $30,000 was transferred from the PAC to her committee, Friends of Lovely Warren.

New York State has strict rules forbidding PACs and committees from coordinating. Warren’s campaign claims the money was earmarked for Friends of Lovely Warren, but was accidentally placed in the PAC account through a “PayPal error,” or a clerical mistake.

“I think the indictment alleges that this was not a mistake,” Doorley said Friday.

Officials say the basis of this allegation is that the PAC was used to circumvent a limit set on campaign donations — the limit in 2017 was set at $8,557.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.