Mayor Warren talks about $50 million RCSD budget discrepancy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The possible $50 million discrepancy in the Rochester City School District’s budget was a hot topic at city hall Tuesday. District officials reported last week that they found through an external audit overspending in the 2018 – 2019 budget.

The city wants to break ties with the school district, and is calling on Albany to help.

Lawmakers on federal and state levels are asking for audits and investigations into this estimated $50 million dollar budget gap, an amount equal to about 600 teaching positions.

Mayor Lovely Warren said that money could fall on taxpayers to help pay back, something she made clear she does not want. She said the system needs a total reset.

“Potentially, if it’s as bad as we think that it is or has been reported or said, it can potentially cost our taxpayers millions of dollars in interest we’d have to pay… if it affects our bond rating. So for us, to have the financial responsibility and our tax payers to have the financial responsibility and to rely on a system that is clearly broken, is wrong,” said Warren.

State comptroller Tom DiNapoli was called on by Assemblyman Harry Bronson to start an immediate investigation into this budget upset.

Bronson said a lot was spent on special education.

“It is about the children and the students and the district has identified overspending on special education. We want to provide (that) for our children,” said Bronson.

Leaders have been talking about cutting positions due to the overspending.

Superintendent Terry Dade said in a social media video he does not plan on staff reductions going forward. Dade said more on this discrepancy will be put out on Thursday.