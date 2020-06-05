Mayor Warren releases statement addressing protests, rioting and changes within local organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has release a statement on Friday, addressing the ongoing protests and rioting locally since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a Youtube video released by the City, Warren called on the citizens to rebuild, rethink and contribute to the growth and progress of Rochester and the nation as a whole. “Let us collectively fight together against systemic and institutional inequities. Let us all dismantle the racism that continues to manifest itself across our city, region, state, and nation.”

“Beyond our policing policies, we’ve positioned Rochester City government to address the fundamental challenges our citizens face by:

Embedding the Race, Equity and Leadership (or REAL) initiative into our budget and strategic planning to ensure that every City department is intentionally focused on racial and equity work.

Created the REAL Rapid Response Team as an active group working alongside all those speaking out and taking action to ensure we do so safely and with dignity.

Appointed a Chief Equity Officer for the City of Rochester to support City and local workforce/ business efforts to increase diversity across all sectors.

Opened Financial Empowerment Centers to educate and provide our residents with the foundational knowledge to secure their family’s financial future and purchase a new home.

Created the Office of Community Wealth Building to help people start new businesses, earn and build wealth, as well as set the example for others to lift as they climb.

Building La Marketa, an incubator for neighborhood economic development, fulfilling a promise made to our Latino community generations ago.

Bringing new, affordable workforce housing to Joseph Avenue, Hudson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, and every corner of our city. We know that the dignity of homeownership creates generational wealth and bridges the gap between people of different backgrounds and incomes.

Launching the Rochester Revitalization Fund in partnership with REDCO, Empire State Development, and our banks to rebuild and strengthen our commercial corridors.

Offering innovative youth programs, like the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, BizKids, youth sports, and open recreation to empower our city’s future leaders.

Mayor Warren also said today that Rochester has proclaimed June 5th to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and asked people to post to social media and wear orange to commemorate the event.