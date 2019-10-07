Mayor Warren reimburses city more than $10K for controversial RCSD letter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren has reimbursed the city for a controversial letter that was sent out in July of this year regarding the school district’s referendum.

In the letter — paid for by the city — Warren stated that the Rochester City School District needed help and informed citizens of the possibility of a state takeover giving reasons why she believed in was necessary.

“Temporary state leadership would allow us to reset the school system with the help of local and national educational experts,” Warren wrote in the letter.

Warren claimed the letter was educational, but some believe she was trying to influence voters.

Warren’s campaign committee recorded the over $10,000 expenditure in August and city officials confirmed today the funds have been paid back to the city.

City spokesman Justin Roj released this statement Monday regarding the reimbursement:

“The Mayor reimbursed the cost of the letter through her campaign committee. She took this action to keep the focus where it belongs on – the need for a total reset of the RCSD to provide our children the education they deserve.”