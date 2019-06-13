Mayor Warren reacts to Assemblyman Harry Bronson's school empowerment act Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The 'Rochester City School District Empowerment Act' was rolled out Thursday by State Assemblyman Harry Bronson of Rochester.

He says he wants to keep control of the school district local, and his bill is designed to reinforce the reforms already recommended by the state education department.

“Our students need action now! This proposal will do that!," said Assemblyman Bronson.

Bronson says the biggest part of his plan is that it keeps local control while implanting a solution now rather than waiting for the November referendum.

It also accounts for new board members that may potentially take office this year.

“This gives them a structure to work cooperatively, and partnership through the task that they have to perform, to develop this various program and plans through the distinguished educator has asked them to do," said Assemblyman Bronson.

Mayor Warren has said she does not support that plan and believes it is more of the same.

"It's not taking action immediately, it's giving the district the same powers that it already has. There's nothing different in this legislation," said Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City Mayor.

She is still calling for state control of the school district and says that Assemblyman Bronson's plan doesn’t allow the community to voice their concerns.

"It is my sincere belief that parents should be giving a voice here, and they are being completely left out of the conversation as it pertains to this legislation even being introduced," said Mayor Warren.

Assemblyman Bronson is expected to introduce the bill in the next few days. His hope is that it would be voted on before the end of the legislation session.