Mayor Warren proposes reparations after marijuana legalization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren sent a letter to the Ibero American Action League president Thursday, proposing a program to enact reparations in the city.

In the letter, Warren says marijuana legalization presents an opportunity to enact reparations through Universal Basic Income or a home ownership mortgage program. It does not provide any details about how that would work.

“I understand the magnitude of this undertaking and know that it will take the support of not just the City, but our government, business, non-profit and community partners to achieve,” Warren writes. “With the legalization of marijuana on the horizon, we have the ability to enact legislation locally to make the concept of reparations through a UBI and homeownership a reality for Rochester and its families.”

The letter requests a representative from the Ibero American Action League join city leaders to develop a plan, using other cities as an example.

