Mayor Warren presents 2019-20 budget in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Mayor Lovely Warren presented the 2019-2020 city budget in Rochester Thursday morning.

The mayor stressed the goals of more jobs, more affordable housing, more bikeable roads, and a future for everyone.

She also explained how the city's property taxes are a focal point.

"The 2019/2020 budget keeps the property tax levy flat," the mayor touted. "We are not asking this community for one more dollar in property taxes, total spending only increases by one point eight percent."

Mayor Warren also discussed improving Rochester's infrastructure in the budget.

You can click here to view the budget proposal.

