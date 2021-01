ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Just after sunset from January 8th through the 11th you’ll be able to see three different planets in the same field of view, all at the same time. This triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will continue to be visible over the next three nights for the first time since October of 2015, barring any cloud cover.

What’s unique about this event is that all three planets will be simultaneously visible in one field of view. It is strongly recommended to use binoculars to see these three celestial bodies shine at their best. Over the course of these three nights, Mercury will also appear to inch closer and closer, northward towards Jupiter while Saturn descends southward. By Sunday night these bodies will be close enough together to fit within a 2.5° diameter circle.