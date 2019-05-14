Mayor speaks out at forum addressing problems in Rochester School District Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - An open forum was held Monday night to discuss the challenges facing the Rochester City School District.

"Do what is best for our kids and I can tell you, I can tell you, we are not because if we were we wouldn't need a forum like this," said Mayor Lovely Warren.

Forceful words coming from the Rochester mayor who was a part of the forum to address the problems facing the Rochester City School District.

Over 200 people showed up to address the elephant in the room. They talked about everything from reducing the power of the school board, to change that comes from the within the schools themselves

"A lot of resources in the room that also want to add their voice," said Steve Hanmer, director of community partnership and outreach for SUNY at Brockport.

Walida Monroe-Sims is a parent of 4, all in the Rochester City School District. She says leadership pays lip service to the needs of students and parents.

"...we have so many individuals that say what's in the best interests for our students, what's in the best interest of our parents, and they're not upfront and foremost," said Monroe-Sims.

She wants to see more communication with parents in the district, but that has been a longstanding complaint, along with low graduation rates, poor test scores, and high absenteeism.

Those who set up the meeting hope this forum goes beyond talk and into action.

"What we like to see come out of this, in addition to new ideas, is some collaboration and some energy around everybody coming to the table," said Hanmer

"Overall we want our students to achieve and have equity for all of our students," said Monroe-Sims.

Panelist took multiple questions from the crowd at the forum.