Mayor, RPD Chief address full body cam video from former officer’s trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the release of new police body camera footage.

The full-length video stems from the arrest of Christopher Pate by former Rochester police officer Michael Sippel, who was found guilty of assault, and fired in May.

Mayor Warren says Pate was treated inhumanely by Sippel. Singletary says the incident shouldn’t of happened and Sippel’s actions were embarrassing and unbecoming.

“The way he was treated — my family comes from the segregated south and to see a man in this day and age be treated inhumanely is what hurt the most,” Warren said.

Mayor Warren on release of full body cam from Michael Sippel trial https://t.co/lsYqQhj5Wh — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) July 9, 2019

City officials reassured that they do train officers and communicate with them, and that police officers are guardians of the peace and should act as public servants. They added that if a slip-up occurs, those responsible will be held accountable — adding that this specific case highlights that promise to the community.

“I can tell you we don’t train that,” Singletary said. “It was conduct that was unbecoming. I think the process worked here, the officer was held accountable, one of the officers is no longer a member of the Rochester Police Department, so I think the system works. What we hope to happen is that this never happens again. Accountability is the word of the day moving forward — accountability.”

Mayor Warren said that due to the law, the full video couldn’t be released earlier because it was pending investigation, but was able to be released after Sippel’s conviction, and added there’s no further pending investigation on this matter.