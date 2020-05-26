Mayor responds to large fight on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old woman and another young girl were stabbed and hospitalized following a large fight that broke out on Weyl Street on Sunday.

Mayor Lovely Warren responded to the incident on Facebook by saying “Our children deserve to see adults in the community acting better. The trauma they’re experiencing today will be with them their whole life. I’m asking you to do better for our children. We reap what we sow.”

29-year-old Tasja Martin has been charged with Assault in the second degree and Rioting. RPD is asking for help identifying another woman who is believed to be involved in the fight.