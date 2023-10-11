ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans celebrated the opening of a new outdoor basketball court at the Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

This R-Center is located at 485 N. Clinton Ave.

“Now the court is a regulation size that will allow us to host leagues, tournaments and free play,” City of Rochester Commissioner Dr. Shirley Green said.

Other new features include court lining, landscaping and fencing along with new park benches and additional shade trees.

