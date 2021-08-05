Maureen McGuire’s legacy extends well beyond News 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Maureen McGuire’s father, Denny, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association became her mission.

Teresa Galbier with the local chapter notes the numerous events Maureen has emceed for them, but points to one particular effort to show Maureen’s dedication.

“She’s celebrating 3 years as the Rochester walk that takes place at Frontier Field every year, and I probably can safely say that over the three years, her direct impact over running that committee, getting the volunteers out, getting her dog to join us over at Frontier Field and getting the hundreds and hundreds of walkers to back her, we will probably hit in the 3-year total almost a million dollars raised for this small chapter in Rochester and the Finger Lakes area, and that’s because of her enthusiasm and her passion,” Galbier said.

Maureen has brought that passion to a number of other local non-profits and programs and, in doing so, only added to the community impact she’s made through her work at News 8, a station she’s retiring from after 24 years.

One of her favorite programs has been Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington D.C. for a tour of monuments.

Honor Flight Chairman Peter Glennon remembers Maureen’s immediate involvement when the program launched in 2008.

“When people think of Honor Flight I think they’re also thinking Maureen McGuire who’s out and about about helping us,” Glennon said.

Yes, Maureen has emceed more 20 welcome home ceremonies at the airport and, yes, she’s been the face of Honor Flight’s The Ultimate Brasstacular event, but Glennon knows Maureen was especially touched when she herself served as a chaperon for a veteran.

“When you talk about Maureen McGuire you’re talking about an all-American gal, local from Rochester, she’s the manifestation of this community,” Glennon said. “She loves veterans, she loves freedom, family, community and she’s all in and she’s very genuine about it. She’s very charming, disarming, she’s welcoming to everybody.”

Another regular emcee gig for Maureen has been for Ibero-American Action League.

Former CEO Hilda Rosario-Escher says Maureen was one of the stars she leaned on.

“So I would say that Maureen contributed to my success as CEO of Ibero-American Action League and I will forever be grateful and she deserves the best and I love her,” Rosario Escher said.

While Maureen’s time at News 8 is at an end, her work in the community most certainly is not.

In fact, she’s slated to emcee Honor Flight’s 70th mission next month.